Assassin’s Creed Shadows Preview Event Coming This Month

According to the German gaming outlet GamersGlobal, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will have a preview event at the end of September, meaning that more unedited and details footage of the Ubisoft title is on the way. More will likely be revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2024, as the studio will have a large presence at the event.

This year’s event will be held at Makuhari Messe in Mihama-ku, Chiba City, with over a quarter of a million people expected to attend between September 26 and September 29.

Recently, it was announced that double assassinations would be returning in Shadows. The fan-favorite feature was first introduced in 2015’s Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, and this time around, the main character Naoe will be capable of performing many unique assassinations depending on which weapon – or weapons – she has equipped. Using both her Hidden Blade and her tonfa, she’ll be able to take down two people at once.

“A master of her environment, Naoe can hide underwater (while breathing through a bamboo shoot), take advantage of thick fog and rain to stay undetected and use Eagle Vision to spot enemies through walls before driving her katana home through the thin barrier of a shoji screen,” Ubisoft teased on their website.

Since the franchise began in 2007, Assassin’s Creed titles have sold over 200 million copies worldwide, making it Ubisoft’s best-selling franchise and one of the highest-selling video game franchises of all time.

The last entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, was released in October 2023. Smaller in scale than other recent titles in the franchise, Mirage aimed to return to the series’ roots with a heavier focus on parkour and stealth rather than more complicated role-playing elements.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on November 15, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.