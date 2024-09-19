Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Roster Confirmed To Feature 181 Characters

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is coming our way in just a few short weeks. The game looks great, and we’re sure fans of the franchise will be ready to dive into this one at release. After all, the big focus here from the developers is bringing back the fun of the Budokai Tenkaichi series. So, if you are a fan of those games, then prepare for this release. Today, a new video dropped, giving us a look at the roster.

There is a massive collection of characters you could toss into a Dragon Ball Z game, and the developers at Spike Chunsoft are making sure they deliver on this front. A new video was showcased today, giving players a complete roster reveal. This video is also the last of the pre-launch announcements for the game, so don’t expect anything notable from here on out.

This presentation showcased the various characters you can take control of in this installment. Quite a few are packed in here from the various seasons and movies. You’ll find the roster packed with 182 characters when the game launches.

Developers also highlighted some game modes you can expect from this installment. For instance, there is a storyline playthrough where you’ll follow eight characters through their iconic battles. It’s noted that players can go through the storylines featuring Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, Future Trucks, Frieza, Goku Black, and Jiren. Players are also given custom options to make up unique challenges and battle scenes if you’re looking for something to dabble into outside the storyline mode.

You can check out the latest trailer highlighting the game modes and the various characters featured below. With that said, we don’t have to wait too long before we can get our hands on the game. Currently, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is set to launch into the marketplace on October 11, 2024. When the game launches, you’ll find it available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.