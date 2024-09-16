Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO File Size Leaked Ahead of Release

About one month ahead of the release of Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, the title’s file size has been revealed. Spotted on a promotional display box and posted on NeoGAF, the upcoming fighting game will require a minimum of 100GB on the PlayStation 5. It’s unclear how much space Xbox players will need, but it’s likely within the same ballpark.

The 100GB size is before any day-one patches, which may require additional room. Recent fighting games have been similar in size, and given that over 160 characters and forms will be included in the game, it’s no surprise that a little cleaning up may be necessary before slamming that ‘download’ button.

Last week, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft posted a new GT Character Trailer, revealing 15 more playable characters being added to the game’s roster, all from Dragonball GT. These include Baby Vegeta, Uub, Majuub, and Omega Shenron.

During Summer Game Fest in June, fans got their first look at the game’s Custom Battle mode, allowing players to recreate their favorite battles from the Dragon Ball universe and share them with other players worldwide. Taunts will also be making a comeback in the game, a mechanic that began in the classic Budokai Tenkaichi games on PlayStation 2.

Players pre-ordering the game will gain access to the following characters without needing to unlock them in game: Gogeta, Gogeta, Super Saiyan, Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Broly, Broly, Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Broly, Full Power.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO will be released on October 11, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.