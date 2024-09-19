Persona 6 Details Leaked Ahead of Potential TGS Reveal

Tokyo Game Show 2024 will be held next week, and many Atlus fans are wondering if Persona 6 will finally be shown during the festivities. While Metaphor: ReFantazio will likely steal the show, the company has plenty of other to highlight, with the next game in the Persona franchise a serious possibility.

A supposed insider on X recently gave some insider info on the next title, though all should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed by Atlus. User p0wyful reports that Persona 6 is targeting a Summer 2025 release date and that there will be post-launch DLC. As already heavily implied, the main color of the game will be green, following blue for Persona 3, yellow for Persona 4, and red for Persona 5.

A main theme in Persona 6 is reported to be ‘duality,’ and as such, there will be two main protagonists. The title will take place in an art school, with another major theme being modernity versus tradition.

The game is reportedly being referred to internally as ‘semi-open-world,’ similar to the upcoming title Metaphor: ReFantazio. Social links will return and will see expansion, with much more interactivity. Players can look forward to their choices meaning more in the big scheme of things.

Most importantly, the user claims that Persona 6 will be revealed at Tokyo Game Show this much and will be released on most current-gen consoles.

Persona 5 has continued to be incredibly popular with audiences since its initial release in 2017. The game sold over 7.2 million copies by April 2023, making it the best-selling entry in the Megami Tensei franchise and inspiring several spin-offs, including Dancing in Starlight, Persona 5 Strikers, and Persona 5 Tactica.