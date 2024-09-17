Cities Skylines 2 Developer Gives Update on Future Content

Following a particularly disastrous year since its initial launch in October 2023, the developers of Cities Skylines 2 are providing an update regarding the game’s future.

Unfortunately, two upcoming creator packs have been delayed until the end of 2024, while the city builder’s console versions are still being worked on, with no release date announced.

“The two Creator Packs — Modern Architecture and Urban Promenades — have been completed by their creators,” reads a new post on the Paradox Forum.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

“While the Economy Patch, Detailers Patch, and Decorations Patch are all part of our commitment to improving the base game, we are well aware that the Asset Editor is one of the most crucial remaining features in fulfilling our promise to make mods fully available in-game.

To ensure we don’t split our focus, we’ve made the decision to push the release of the Creator Packs to Q4. This will also affect the upcoming release of Bridges & Ports Expansion that will instead come in Q2 2025.”

Just one month before the game’s release last October, the developer announced that the console versions would be bumped back to spring 2024. They still have not been released, with Colossal Order stating that there isn’t “any news beyond what we shared last time.”

“Our goal is to ensure the community is satisfied with the state of the game, and once we’ve achieved that, we’ll be excited to release these amazing packs to you,” the devs concluded. While some in the community are thankful for the transparency, others are frustrated by a seemingly never-ending set of delays.

Cities Skylines 2 was released for PC on October 24, 2023.