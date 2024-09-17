Elden Ring Mod Cancels Recent Final Boss Nerf

The newly-released Version 1.14 patch for Elden Ring nerfed the final boss in the game’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, finally giving some players a better chance of bringing the enemy down. However, it seems that some players were less than happy with this change, with a ‘Pre-Nerf Promised Consort Radahn‘ mod appearing online soon after.

In the new update, the damage of some of the boss’s attacks was decreased, with certain attack effects seeing improved visibility and Radahn’s starting attack pattern altered. Despite being incredibly difficult to defeat, many members in the community see this as a rite of passage–that defeating the final boss as intended is how it’s meant to be. Along with the mod listed above, there are several other mods online to alter the final boss’s behavior and strength.

The recent Version 1.14 patch also brought plenty of bug fixes and adjustments, including those for PvP, equipment, spells, weapon arts, and more. These were more readily accepted by fans.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

The modding scene for Elden Ring has remained robust since the game was released. In July, Nexus Mods user Graceborne revealed an expansive mod to transform the game’s world into Yharnam from Bloodborne. Players can find 22 armor sets, 35 weapons, 17 trick weapons, and five firearms, along with key Bloodborne mechanics like gun parries, healing, and perma-night mode–all in the alpha version of the mod.

Elden Ring has sold over 25 million copies since it was released in February 2022. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion for Elden Ring was released on June 21, 2024, and is currently the highest-rated DLC of all time.