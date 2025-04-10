Industry Insider Reveals What Games Will Be Featured At Xbox Games Showcase

There was some notable news just yesterday from the folks over at Xbox. If you missed it, Microsoft has officially confirmed that the Xbox Games Showcase event will kick off on June 8. This is a big showcase event for Xbox fans, where we will receive some exciting announcements and updates. However, we can now look at the rumors and leaks related to this presentation. We already have one insider revealing what games he believes would be featured at the event.

The report comes from extas1s, who noted in a recent YouTube video what games he believes will appear at the event. We’re not sure if all of these games will appear, but some may get confirmation as we head towards the event. Thanks to a Reddit post, we have some translations of what games were mentioned in the video.

According to the industry insider, players would likely see Gears Collection, Silksong, Persona 4 Remake, Ninja Gaiden 4, and Minecraft Dungeons 2 at the event. These are just some games supposedly planned to appear during the stream. We might see even more come up from other credible industry insiders who start to chime in on what they have heard regarding the upcoming presentation.

We have plenty of time to see some games confirmed or possibly leaked online. Outside of the main stream, we know another event is scheduled to occur afterward. Like in previous years, Microsoft will have a smaller deep-dive showcase for one of its upcoming games.

This year’s showcase is based on Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds 2. We’ll learn a little more about what this installment will entail and perhaps even if there are some direct connections to the first installment from 2019. Again, the Xbox Games Showcase stream will take place on June 8 at 1 PM EDT. Meanwhile, The Outer Worlds 2 showcase will take place right after.