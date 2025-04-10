Cyberpunk 2077 Drops A New Marketing Teaser Just For Nintendo Switch 2 Players

We couldn’t hardly believe the amount of hype CD Projekt Red was receiving for its Cyberpunk 2077 RPG release. The video game was so incredible and beloved by fans worldwide before it launched that each delay announcement took the wind out of players’ sails. Then, of course, after its launch, it left the developers striving to pick up the pieces. Fortunately, the game did a complete 180 here, and it now is an RPG that is heavily recommended by fans. Likewise, it might soon see a new resurgence of players this year as it releases on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo just came out with a big week. Last week, we had the official Nintendo Direct presentation, which offered fans worldwide a look at the new console heading into the marketplace. But beyond the Nintendo Switch 2 console, we also got word of some games that would be released for the platform. One of those games highlighted was Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.

CD Projekt Red has been working behind the scenes to prepare a port of their game for the new platform. While some of us enjoyed the game when it first launched, those who haven’t can get their hands on it on June 5, 2025, the same day as the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Welcome to Night City! The open-world, action-adventure RPG #Cyberpunk2077: Ultimate Edition will be available June 5 on #NintendoSwitch2. pic.twitter.com/nbJk4kjXJl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 9, 2025

Today, we’re finding a new marketing teaser released on the Nintendo of America X account. It features small snippets of gameplay footage that highlight the game and what fans can expect when they try it out on the platform, whether it’s on the go or docked at home.

Again, this is the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, so players will be getting the full experience. This includes the base campaign and the expansion released called Phantom Liberty. Again, you can expect the game to drop digitally and physically on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 releases, June 5, 2025. Of course, the game is available now if you haven’t already played it. Players can get the full experience on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.