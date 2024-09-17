The Last of Us Season 2 to Air in First Half of 2025

The news comes straight from the boss of HBO himself.

According to HBO boss Casey Bloys (via Deadline), The Last of Us Season 2 will be released in the first half of 2025. While an exact date has not yet been announced, Bloys noted that he expected the new season to hit screens in time for the 2025 award season.

A brief teaser trailer for the long-awaited second season was revealed last month, teasing Catherine O’Hara as a new addition to the cast. It remains unclear who she will play in the live-action adaptation, though many speculate that the Schitt’s Creek and Beetlejuice actress may portray the prophet of the Seraphites.

“I’ve seen Last of Us,” teased Bloys following the Emmys this week. “I think everybody is going to love what [co-creator] Craig [Mazin] is doing. White Lotus I haven’t seen anything yet, but I went to visit. Obviously, I’ve seen dailies and read scripts, so high hopes for both of them.”

The next season of the show will adapt The Last of Us Part 2, with Kaitlyn Dever joining the cast as Abby, with Isabela Merced playing Ellie’s love interest Dina. Other new additions to the cast include Young Mazino as Jessie, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Ariela Barer as Mel, and Spencer Lord as Owen.

Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley will return to the series as Tommy and Maria, respectively.

The first season of The Last of Us was HBO’s most-watched first season for any series on the streaming service. It also won eight Emmy awards.

Previously, it was confirmed that the series may run beyond three seasons, as season two won’t cover the entirety of the second game. Season 2 will run for seven episodes, two fewer than in the first season.

The Last of Us was originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013, and became a smash hit, selling over 1.3 million copies in its first week. The Last of Us Part 2 was released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020.