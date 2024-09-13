Lollipop Chainsaw RePop Players Call Out Games Numerous Flaws

One of the biggest “tropes” of the gaming industry currently is that there are numerous companies who want nothing more than to “cash in” on nostalgia by taking titles from past gaming generations and either remastering them or remaking them to see if people will buy them again. In practice, this isn’t the worst strategy, as numerous games have been remastered, remade, and sold well. 2024 proved that some titles have already been released. However, regarding Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, we see the other side of that coin, as many have gone online to cite how the game is far worse in its “upgraded” form than it was in its original form.

One person went to Twitter to highlight some of these flaws and went quite detailed in the things that the new version is missing:

That’s quite a lot, and it didn’t stop there. For example, one of the biggest things about the original title was its music playlist. If you get Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, though, you’ll notice that most of those tracks aren’t there, which obviously brings down the quality of the game in multiple ways.

After this post was made, multiple people commented on other problems they found in the title. One person commented that the QTEs were “fake.” As in, when they popped up on the screen, they didn’t have to participate in them at all; they were done automatically without input! That’s not how that’s supposed to work. Another player posted that the checkpoints in the game don’t work either. Thus, if they were to quit the game in the middle of a level, they’d be forced to start from the beginning.

The only thing that fans weren’t sure of was how “censored” its rather, uh, “bouncy” main character was. Yet, even if she was “unfazed” in the upgrade, it doesn’t help the other issues that the game has. It should be noted that the original “twisted duo” that made the game’s original version, Suda51, and James Gunn, weren’t involved with the remake, so that says a lot right there. They wouldn’t have let such things happen due to how they view the production of media. Plus, they know quality when they see it, and this wouldn’t have “flown” with them.

While others seem content with how the game is, it once again speaks to an industry that doesn’t mind “cutting corners” to get a game out, versus taking the time to make a quality game that might sell even better in a more refined state.