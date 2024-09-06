Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Gets An FHD Upgrade, Even On The Nintendo Switch

This new small Japanese studio tried harder for Switch fans than Rockstar did.

Dragami Games CEO Yoshimi Yasuda has explained what Nintendo Switch owners can expect for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

He shared this message on Twitter:

“I’ll explain the Switch version.

First of all, the game specifications are the same as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

On the other hand, the resolution is FHD, which is an improvement on the original version’s HD resolution. The fps is also the same as the original version, at 30fps.”

Yasuda goes on to explain that certain visual effects are not possible on the Switch, and they have not been implemented. For example, the Switch version of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will not have screen space reflections.

There are other effects, such as displaying chainsaw marks, that have only been partly implemented in the game. We will see this effect in the boss battle against Zed, but Dragami will publish an update to add it later.

Yasuda says that Dragami has optimized the lighting for each stage, and that they are satisfied with how the game looks overall.

For gamers who have played the original, this is genuinely welcome news. While Lollipop Chainsaw’s aesthetic is definitely strong enough to endure the past decade, it was easy to see that the budget was not that high for its visuals.

The original internal resolution for Lollipop Chainsaw was 1280 x 720. Yasuda says the Nintendo Switch version gets a bump up to FHD, or 1920 x 1080. We imagine people who play the game may suspect that they aren’t getting the best visuals for it, but that notion will be easily dispelled if they load up their copy on their PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360.

The attention Dragami claims to have put onto creating an overall satisfying experience for Nintendo’s platform is also welcome. Some gamers and even developers may have a distaste for supporting weaker or older hardware. However, extending that support means that it gives gamers who can’t buy the most high end hardware available, for one reason or another, that opportunity to play the latest games.

Dragami Games clearly shows they have put more care for Nintendo Switch fans than Rockstar Games, who just so happens to be one of the industry giants BTW. Their port of Red Dead Redemption for the Switch, while welcome, literally came with no enhancements of any kind for Switch owners. Their release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is even worse. Admittedly, Rockstar failed everyone on all platforms with that one.

Still, if there’s something to be taken from this latest message, it’s that Dragami has put themselves forward as a developer who cares to give gamers the best that they can. Maybe gamers should still wait on reviews before buying, but at the very least, Dragami has demonstrated their sincerity for gamers on the Switch.