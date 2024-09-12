Helldivers 2 Locks New Stratagem Content Behind Paywall

The state of Helldivers 2 isn’t one that is enviable. After all, the game started out red hot when it launched in February and became one of the biggest console-exclusive releases in PlayStation history, which is saying something. However, while people were having a blast by blasting others and aliens with all manner of weaponry, the “shine” soon wore off, and gamers started leaving in droves. In fact, some state that it’s lost 90% of its player base, which hasn’t recently improved despite all the improvements they’ve made to the title. Fast forward to now, and a move they’ve made is likely going to rub the remaining gamers the wrong way.

As noted on the PlayStation Blog, Helldivers 2 will drop the “Chemical Agent” stratagem next Thursday. They even released a video highlighting some of the things that you can expect from it.

On the blog, manager Katherine Baskin gave details on what players will expect:

“I’ll start with everyone’s favorite part of a Warbond: the offensive gear. The first thing a Terminid exterminator needs is a good, high-pressure sprayer. The TX-41 Sterilizer is the tool of the trade, ready to spray down the threat with chemical gas. And in case the bugs got behind you, don’t worry–your gassy little pal the AX/TX-13 “Guard Dog” Dog Breath won’t let them get the drop on you before it hoses them down with its corrosive gas sprayer. If there’s still some standing after the stratagems are done, hit ‘em with the G-4 Gas grenade. Cover the whole area in a cloud of noxious fumes, Helldiver!”

All of this likely sounds awesome, right? Who wouldn’t want to gas alien bugs like we do here on Earth? The problem is that this is a ‘Premium Warbond.’ That means you need the premium currency to get it. So, you’ll either have to grind to get the coins necessary to unlock it, or you’ll have to pay with real cash to get it.

While some may be fine with this, especially given how the gaming world is right now with microtransactions, it’s fair to say that this game wasn’t touched by it before, so it arguably shouldn’t be touched by it now. Plus, why should they have to pay for this stratagem when all the previous ones were free upgrades?

Remember, Arrowhead Game Studios is trying to bring back some of its player base, not scare them off! Whether this works or not is up for debate.