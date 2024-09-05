Helldivers 2 Next Major Update Expected this Month

In a new Steam post, Arrowhead Game Studios is promising some big things for Helldivers 2, starting with a major update on September 17. After earning the unfortunate ‘Mostly Negative’ rating on Steam, the dev team is eager to make things right with the community, previously committing to a robust 60-day plan to improve the game.

“We’re excited to share more details about our upcoming update, which will include significant changes aimed at refining and improving your experience in Helldivers 2,” the post reads. The team goes on to promise the following:

We are reworking Armor Penetration, Anti-Tank weapons and enemy armor and health values. As a key part of the rework we have done an initial balancing pass on over 30 weapons and stratagems.

We are overhauling a number of different enemies to make them feel more rewarding to kill when you use the proper tools to handle them but ensure they still feel formidable. Enemy bots, including Hulks, will have lower armor, and the number of rockets fired by enemies like the Devastator and Gunship will be limited, making combat more balanced. The armor values of particularly tough bug enemies like the Charger, Impaler, and Bile Titan will also be reduced.

Weapons such as the Autocannon, Heavy Machine Gun, and Anti-Material Rifle will be more effective, providing greater loadout versatility. We are also working towards additional improvements for the flamethrower weapons.

We’re taking this opportunity to consider new player fantasies and design goals for these weapons and stratagems based on the feedback we’ve received and the trends we’re observing during gameplay.

Helldivers 2 was released on February 8, 2024 for PC and PlayStation 5. The game became PlayStation’s fastest-selling title of all time, shipping more than 12 million copies within its first three months of release. It also became Sony’s most successful Windows title to date.

Unfortunately, the game has fallen from grace since its release, with many complaints lodged against its constant nerfs as the studio struggles to properly balance the games.