Assassin’s Creed: Shadows Trailer Gives Us A New Look At Feudal Japan

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is the next thrilling installment to the long-running franchise. If you were already sold on the game, then you have a new trailer to give you another sneak peek at Feudal Japan. Meanwhile, those of you who were left on the fence about whether this is a game you’ll be picking up at launch might be persuaded by this latest trailer. Regardless, the game world trailer prompts plenty of exploration for players.

Ubisoft is hopeful that this latest installment will spark interest in the community. Fans have been asking for the studio to take this IP to Feudal Japan, and we’re finally getting that experience this November. Players will dive into Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, where they will follow both a shinobi and a samurai as they embark on a troublesome journey through Japan’s Sengoku period.

We’ve seen some truly remarkable worlds crafted in this game franchise. Developers take into detail the culture and designs from whatever period they are working on. The same can be said with this new installment. We’re going back to 16th-century Japan, and the latest trailer Ubisoft released gives us just a small glimpse into what this game world will be like. You can view the trailer below as it explores the various landscapes and villages you’ll be coming across.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Players will once again step into the Assassin Brotherhood as they continue the fight to ensure peace and freedom across the land against the Templar Order. We still have a little ways to go before we can get our hands on this game. Currently, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is set to launch on November 15, 2024. Players will find the game available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when the Assassin’s Creed: Shadows drops into the marketplace.

Additionally, it was confirmed that this game will be enhanced for the PlayStation 5 Pro. Again, you can view the latest world trailer overview in the video we have embedded below.