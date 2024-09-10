Assassin’s Creed Shadows Confirmed To Feature PlayStation 5 Pro Enhancements

There is a ton of hype built up right now for the PlayStation 5 Pro. We saw reports last week suggesting Sony was gearing up to reveal the new console model. Then, yesterday, Sony confirmed a technical hardware presentation. Today, we have the official PS5 Pro confirmation. However, the PlayStation 5 Pro announcement is being accompanied by developers confirming what games will be coming with enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware. Included is Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

There’s bound to be a ton of new posts online from devs confirming their upcoming games will be ready for the latest PlayStation console model in the coming days. With the PlayStation 5 Pro just now being confirmed, we’re just starting to see developers take advantage of highlighting support for the console model. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the first we spotted today as Ubisoft’s development team was able to confirm that the next thrilling installment of Assassin’s Creed should look and perform even better for those of you who pick up the PlayStation 5 Pro.

It might be a little bit before we start seeing some gameplay footage surface on the Assassin’s Creed Shadows running on the PlayStation 5 Pro. But at the very least, you can mark this as one of the games you might be interested in picking up at launch. As noted by PSU, about fifty games will already receive PlayStation 5 Pro enhancement patches for the console, but we’ll have to wait and see just which games those end up being.

If you didn’t catch the news, the PlayStation 5 Pro will be available on November 7, 2024, and will cost consumers $699.99. Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will arrive shortly after. This next installment of the action RPG franchise will arrive on November 15, 2024. While it will be enhanced for the PlayStation 5 Pro, the game will still be accessible for the standard PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.