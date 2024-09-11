Sonic X Shadow Generations Shows Off New Key Art

The remaster of Sonic Generations releases next month with tons of new content.

Sega has revealed a new piece of key art for the upcoming title Sonic X Shadow Generations. The game will include a remaster of Sonic Generations along with a brand-new story campaign starring Shadow as the playable character – something many fans of the franchise are eager to experience.

“Whereas Sonic is always going to be a hero doing that heroic thing, Shadow is a little bit more complicated and on that edge where he could end up doing something that no longer makes him a hero,” said Sonic Team head Iizuka in a recent interview. “It’s that difference that’s a good juxtaposition but also makes him a really cool character.”

Check out the new key art below, featuring Sonic and Shadow as they prepare to face their foes on the battlefield.

In an interview with Good Vibes Gaming in July, Iizuka expressed interest in creating a Sonic the Hedgehog RPG before he retires from the industry. The only RPG in the franchise, Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood, was released in 2008 for the Nintendo DS and was developed externally by Bioware.

“Personally, I like role-playing games,” Iizuka said during the interview. “The RPG game format is a lot of fun and I’ve even thought to myself, ‘you know, for the past 30 years we haven’t done a Sonic RPG’, and I’m questioning myself, ‘why haven’t we done a Sonic RPG in all this time? How have we gotten to 30 years with no RPGs?’

Sonic X Shadow Generations will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 25, 2024.