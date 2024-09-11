Once Human Devs Detail Massive Update Coming Today

A revamped shop, bug fixes, optimizations, and mechanical changes are incoming.

The free-to-play multiplayer survival game Once Human has continued to address issues and fan feedback since its July release. However, many members of the game’s community believe that the game needs some serious improvements, and the dev team is responding to these comments with a humungous new update.

The Once Human update will be released today, September 11 at 9 PM PST / midnight EST, and maintenance will last around four hours.

See the full patch notes for Once Human‘s September update below:

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

I. Deviation Adjustments and Optimizations

1. Increased Drop Rate

The drop rate for Morphed Deviations has been increased.

2. Additional Ways to Obtain

– In addition to public areas, we’ve added new private methods for obtaining Deviations to the wilderness. You can now search neutral securement facilities at the camp for Deviations.

– Deviation drop rates during dungeon settlement have been increased, while Securement Silo acquisition methods remain unchanged.

II. Season Adjustments and Optimizations

World Merge and Territory Relocation:

We’ve heard your feedback about the dropping player number as Scenarios end. To keep the the social and cooperative excitement alive, we’ve introduced World Merge in the latest update.

When a Scenario enters the Settlement Phase, worlds will merge. This ensures you can keep engaging with others in a lively and dynamic environment. We will inform you if your World is about to merge. Please make sure to move your territories to a safe World before the merge.

III. Vehicle Optimizations

We’ve improved the vehicle reporting system. Now you can directly report parked vehicles that are blocking the way.

IV. Public Crisis Event Optimizations and Adjustments

1. High-Risk Public Crisis Events Added

In Phase III of Manibus and Evolution’s Call, there’s a chance that regular Public Crisis Events will transform into High-Risk Public Crisis Event whens they refresh. In these events, you’ll face stronger enemies, but the completion rewards will also be greater.

2.”Public Crisis Event – Where Does Disco Go” Adjustment

We’ve optimized and lowered the HP of the Big Light Bulb in “Public Crisis Event – Where Does Disco Go” to improve the overall experience for Metas.

V. New Items in Shop

1. New Battle Pass: Nighttime Rose (Available on September 12)

This update introduces the new Epic fashion set “Nighttime Rose”, the Epic weapon cosmetic “Dragon Dance – MPS7”, the Epic Cradle cosmetic “Deviation Cage”, and the Rare furniture series “Commander’s Lounge”. Tons of stunning cosmetic items are waiting for you! “Join the nighttime banquet and admire the blood-red rose.”

2. Lightforge Loot Crate: Freezing Mist (Available on September 13 at 10:00 AM)

A new limited-time Lightforge Loot Crate is here! The Freezing Mist Loot Crate brings the Legendary fashion set “Ethereal Feathers”, the Legendary Cradle cosmetic “Cold Breath”, and the Epic weapon cosmetic “Sad Blossom – MPS5”. Don’t miss out! “They float through the cold mist, like two feathers drifting in the air.”

3. Limited-Time Discount Sets

The Rare fashion set “Wander’s Tavern” is now available for only 60 Crystgins! You can also get individual items from the “Future Beats” series for stylish new combinations.

* The special-priced “Modern Era” set will return to its original price after the update.

4. Upcoming Releases

The Epic fashion set “Combat Medic”, the value theme pack “Total Healthcare”, and new Rare weapon cosmetics such as “Blossoms” and “Dusty”, along with mini gift boxes, will also be available next week! “For your health and safety, we recommend following the doctor’s advice!”

5. Optimizations and Fixes

– Improved the display of namecards in the Shop.

– Optimized the Steam client so users can restart the payment process after interruption.

– Unified the display of item names during purchase to match in-client language and names.

– Improved the Discord community binding process.

VI. Monster Adjustments and Optimizations

1. Super Anomaly – Coherence: Corrupted Voodoo Doll Adjustments

– Increased its size to make aiming and shooting easier in various environments.

– Adjusted defense mechanics: Anti-type weapons now deal more damage and no longer resist other damage types. The Voodoo Doll’s HP has been increased accordingly.

2. Super Anomaly – Morphic Adjustments

Box monsters were made less aggressive with increased attack intervals to give Metas more room to survive and counterattack.

3. Super Anomaly Phase – Rosetta Heavy Skill Adjustment

The special skill [Rift Command] has been temporarily disabled due to issues with teleporting to invalid locations. We’ll re-enable it once the issues are fixed and the skill experience is improved.

VII. World Map Optimizations

Optimized the Highway Pursuit event’s map icons.

VIII. Survival Exploration – Resources Optimizations

Optimized the item acquisition descriptions. You can now view disassembly sources and crafting methods for items.

IX. Character/Camera/Control Optimizations

Climbing and vaulting mechanics have been optimized.

– Press the jump key near obstacles to prioritize jumping.

– When facing a passable obstacle mid-air, your character will now automatically climb or vault over.

– Movement actions are now more aligned with the terrain, and forward distance is more consistent.

X. [Bug Fixes]

1. System/Building Bug Fixes

– Fixed the description for photo frame-related facilities.

– Fixed an issue where corner cabinets couldn’t be placed against walls.

– Fixed the missing interaction buttons on vending machines.

– Fixed a bug where pressing the “T” key didn’t work on the Withdraw screen.

– Fixed an issue where changes to mini-map settings weren’t applied after entering the game.

– Fixed an issue where Deviation drop rates sometimes didn’t work as intended.

– Fixed an issue where the Grow Light and sprinklers couldn’t be adjusted.

– Fixed an issue where opening namecards sometimes froze the interface.

– Fixed an issue where vending machines didn’t show the purchase button when the backpack was full.

– Fixed an issue where vending machines didn’t have a button to remove items when fully stocked.

– Fixed an issue where the temporary backpack expiration notice appeared even when no items were present.

– Fixed an issue where the weight reduction effect of Scarlet Calamus didn’t work when crafting custom fruit tea dishes.

– Fixed an error in the fox spawns.

– Fixed most clipping issues when placing animals.

– Fixed the incorrect gender display for placed animals.

– Optimized behavior for low-Tameness animals, so they no longer attack Metas or allied units.

– Optimized the display of Message Flowers and fixed abnormal responses when multiple flowers were used together.

– Optimized the use of Message Flowers by automatically generating titles if none are provided.

– Fixed an issue where mining with a pickaxe wasn’t working properly after consuming dishes.

– Fixed an issue where items split on the vending machine’s Withdraw screen appeared incorrectly.

2. Gameplay Bug Fixes

– Fixed the icon tracking issue of Gameplay – Hales’ Moving House. The icon will display and track if you activate the gameplay within the week.

– Fixed an issue in the gathering event where encounter tasks could still be completed after the event ended.

– Fixed issues in Public Crisis Event – Hales’ Moving House where, in rare cases, the house’s tentacles became unresponsive, blocking event progress. Please contact us if you still encounter the issues.

– Fixed an issue where direct rewards distribution at the end of Public Crisis Event – Cargo Conquest was abnormal.

– Fixed an issue where defense turrets didn’t attack enemy Metas under certain conditions.

3. Combat Bug Fixes

– Fixed clipping issues for players in Public Crisis Event – Ancient One.

– Fixed an issue where pistol burst fire didn’t always work.

– Fixed a missing effect when balloons were popped in Public Crisis Event – Ancient One.

– Fixed an issue where the monster “Phase” Season Warrior’s teleport skill caused player location errors.

– Fixed an issue where the Explosion attribute effect didn’t always deal damage when frequently triggered.

– Fixed an issue where the Hammerhead weapon didn’t work on primary targets when dealing group damage to electrophoresis Deviation units.

– Fixed an issue where the boss in the Ravenous Hunter dungeon occasionally became stuck.

– Fixed an issue where dungeon audio settings occasionally failed to apply.

– Fixed an issue with incorrect HP for Dr. Mannheim and the Mother of Life in the LEA Research Lab after the last update. Their HP was significantly lower than expected for a boss.

Developed by Starry Studio, Once Human was released on July 9 for PC. It is also available on iOS and Android devices.