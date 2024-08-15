Once Human Patch 1.1 Adds Ranching Feature, Revamped Fishing

Better fishing, here we come.

The free-to-play multiplayer survival game Once Human was updated today, with Patch 1.1 bringing a new animal ranching feature, revamping fishing, adding new game modes and controller support, and bringing new items to the in-game shop.

While the game has continued to bring in new players, many feel that the co-op aspects of the title need improvements, with the dev team working hard to improve the title month by month.

The full patch notes are far too lengthy to include here, but see the highlights below:

New Animal Ranching Feature

Ever dreamed of building a post-apocalyptic ranch? Now you can! Once Human introduces a brand-new animal ranching feature that allows you to capture and raise various animals. Whether it’s deer, wolves, sheep, or even bears, you can now bring these creatures back to your territory and raise them.

Here’s what you can expect:

Most animals you encounter in the open world can be captured and raised. Even more animals will be added in future updates. Unique Housing & Feeding: Each animal has distinct habits, requiring special housing and appropriate food.

Some aggressive animals can even help you defend your territory against Deviant invasions. Breeding Feature Coming Soon: In an upcoming September update, you’ll be able to breed animals to obtain rare and unique critters.

Revamped Fishing System

Once Human has revamped the fishing system to make it more enjoyable and user-friendly. Here’s what’s coming:

Fishing Mini-Game: The new fishing mini-game is a battle of stamina. Reel in fish while managing the tension on the line and catch the fish when its energy is depleted.

Reduced the waiting time and increased the variety of fish. Fish Tanks can now hold up to eight fish. New Rare Fish: Explore and catch rare species like the Northern Pike, Rainbow Trout, and Barracuda, among others.

New Wilderness Game Modes

Two new wilderness game modes are now available, with unique challenges and rewards:

Sproutlet Conquest: A PvP mode exclusive to Evolution’s Call, where you mine for Sproutletite in specific regions. The more you carry, the more you risk losing in battle.

A PvP mode exclusive to Evolution’s Call, where you mine for Sproutletite in specific regions. The more you carry, the more you risk losing in battle. Ancient One’s Trial: Climb to the top of the highest mountain in Chalk Peak and face the Ancient One’s trial for a chance to earn valuable rewards. Bring your most trustworthy companions to tackle this challenge together.

Mod Conversion System

This patch will introduce the Mod Conversion system, unlocking at Lv. 40 or when entering a non-novice season. Mod Conversion allows you to convert six unenhanced Legendary mods into a Legendary mod with the main attribute of your choice. Optimize your mods to enhance your gameplay experience!

Controller Support

For those who prefer gaming with a controller, Once Human now supports Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch Pro controllers. Choose from various preset control schemes like Default, Left-Handed, Shooter, and Action to match your playstyle. The devs are still optimizing this controller support, therefore some game actions may still require a keyboard.

Developed by Starry Studio, Once Human was released on July 9 for PC. It is also available on iOS and Android devices.