Final Fantasy XVI PC Demo Update Fixes Display Issues

The full game will finally be available on PC next week.

Final Fantasy XVI recently got a hefty 16 GB demo on PC ahead of the title’s full release on the platform on September 17. Those without a PlayStation 5 have been eagerly awaiting the day they can get their hands on the latest mainline title in the long-running series, and ahead of its release next week, Square Enix has released a small update for the demo, addressing some graphical issues.

The patch notes for Final Fantasy XVI PC Demo Version Update 1.02 can be seen below, and is now available on Steam and the Epic Games Store:

The following adjustment has been made to improve gameplay stability:

Fixed stuttering issue.

The following issues have also been addressed:

Certain characters not being displayed properly.

User adjustments to the graphics setting “Screen Space Reflection” not being properly applied.

User adjustments to the graphics setting “Variable Rate Shading” (VRS) not being properly applied.

Screen mode settings not being saved on certain hardware environments.

These fixes will be applied to the forthcoming release version as well as the demo.

While the sixteenth entry in the long-running franchise proved to be divisive, an April interview with Final Fantasy XVI DLC director Takeo Kujiraoka revealed that the title pulled in tons of new fans.

“In recent years, players of the Final Fantasy series have tended to skew towards a higher age range,” Kujiraoka said.” However, this time there are survey results showing that more people in their teens and 20s played Final Fantasy XVI. I think this shows that, to a certain extent, we’ve achieved one of our initial goals – to have players of all ages play the latest Final Fantasy game.”

Final Fantasy XVI was released in June 2023 exclusively for the PlayStation 5, with the full PC release scheduled for September 17.