Dragon Age: The Veilguard Officially Removes Tactical Camera

According to a new Edge Magazine article, the tactical camera, a staple in the Dragon Age series, will not appear in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. According to John Epler, the game’s creative director, the camera mode is a pain for developers to enact and also causes issues with environments.

“We actually had a mandate on Inquisition,” he said. “Don’t fight inside. The amount of extra work on getting the tactical camera to work in a lot of those internal environments, it was very challenging.”

The combat in Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be more fast-paced, and even though players will only control Rook – leaving their companions to their own devices – that will, according to the game’s director Corinne Busche, be challenging enough.

“On the experiential side, we wanted you to feel like you are Rook – you’re in this world, you’re really focused on your actions,” Busche said. “We very much wanted the companions to feel they, as fully realized characters, are in control of their own actions. They make their own decisions. You, as the leader of the crew, can influence and direct and command them, but they are their own people.”

Last month, it was announced that The Veilguard will include over 140,000 lines of dialogue, up from the whopping 88,000 lines found in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Additionally, BioWare recently announced the official timeline for the series. The Veilguard will occur ten years after Dragon Age: Inquisition and 22 years after the Battle of Ostagar, seen at the start of Dragon Age: Origins. The Inquisitor from the previous title will return in the upcoming game, with players able to customize their appearance.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S this fall. As the game’s art book is scheduled to release on October 30, many fans believe that the title will drop on the same day, or possibly before.