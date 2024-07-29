Dragon Age: The Veilguard to Have More Dialogue Than Inquisition

Despite being a massive title with plenty of companion chatter and impressive voice acting, it looks like Dragon Age: Inquisition is about to be dethroned in terms of dialogue and characters. According to John Epler, the creative director for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the upcoming title will include over 140,000 lines of dialogue, up from the 88,000 lines found in Inquisition.

Additionally, the RPG will also include over 700 characters.

“It takes a long time to record 700 characters, you know – 80,000 lines or 140,000 lines with all the Rooks,” Epler said to GamesRadar. “It just takes time to make good.”

Bioware recently announced the official timeline for the series. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take place ten years after Dragon Age: Inquisition and 22 years after the Battle of Ostagar, or the start of Dragon Age: Origins. The Inquisitor from the previous title will return in the upcoming game, with players able to customize their appearance.

The game’s director Corrine Busche has teased that the title will feature nudity, though it’s unclear just how much players will see. This will likely be seen most often while engaging in one of the title’s many romances.

While some relationships will be on the spicy side, others will be more awkward and bumbling, as “each romance has a very different flavor,” according to Busche. “You learn who these characters are in how their romances unfold.”

It was recently revealed that the upcoming RPG would have multiple difficulty levels, including Storyteller mode and Nightmare mode, the latter of which cannot be toggled if selected at the start of the game

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S this fall. No exact release date has been confirmed.