Final Fantasy XVI PC System Requirements Revealed

It’s not as crazy as we expected.

The PC system requirements for the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI port have been revealed. As previously announced, the massive game will require 170 GB of available space, but the minimum requirements are far less demanding than many expected. Even players with a GTX 1070 and Ryzen 5 1600 will be able to run the game on its lowest settings.

Check out the requirements for Final Fantasy XVI on PC below:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit

Windows 10 / 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core™ i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core™ i5-8400 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / Intel Arc A580 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 / Intel Arc A580 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 170 GB available space

Recommended Specs

OS: Windows® 10 / 11 64-bit

Windows® 10 / 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700X / Intel® Core™ i7-10700

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700X / Intel® Core™ i7-10700 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080

AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 170 GB available space

While the sixteenth entry in the long-running franchise proved to be divisive, an April interview with Final Fantasy XVI DLC director Takeo Kujiraoka revealed that the title pulled in tons of new fans.

“In recent years, players of the Final Fantasy series have tended to skew towards a higher age range,” Kujiraoka said. ” However, this time there are survey results showing that more people in their teens and 20s played Final Fantasy XVI. I think this shows that, to a certain extent, we’ve achieved one of our initial goals – to have players of all ages play the latest Final Fantasy game.”

Final Fantasy XVI was released in June 2023 for the PlayStation 5, with the PC release scheduled for September 17. A 16 GB demo is currently available to download.