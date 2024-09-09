Battlefield 2042 September Update Patch Notes Revealed

New modes and content are on the way tomorrow.

Battlefield 2042 will introduce its newest update tomorrow, September 10, and players can expect new modes, new content, and plenty of useful bug fixes. DICE previously stated that it would continue supporting the title, despite no new seasonal content being added.

Fans can look forward to the UH-60 being added to the game, which will include a new repair system and Cyberwarfare Protection functionality. To permanently gain access to the UH-60, players can earn ribbons by participating in the Breakthrough UH-60 Chaos and Control Unlocked modes between September 10-24.

Check out the full patch notes for Battlefield 2042 Update 8.1.0 below:

General Changes

Improved the Conquest stat tab to show the correct amount of defensive kills.

Fixed the mastery level that’s displayed on highlighted weaponry not correctly updating within the classes screen whilst deployed.

Time spent on Objective added to the Scoreboard in the Strike Team mode.

Fixed an issue where ribbons were not displayed correctly on the Shutdown game mode at the end of the round.

Tentative fix for an issue in Strike Team where equipment dropped in-world during a round wasn’t correctly removed in the next.

Fixed an issue where AI soldiers would sometimes stop moving when the AI max health was lowered through Battlefield Portal.

Fixed an issue where AI soldiers would take cover waiting for their health to regenerate even when health regeneration was disabled, causing them to wait there indefinitely. You know, sometimes AI doesn’t have intelligence.

Fixed an issue where the player option to “Always Use Traversal Sprint” would override gamemodes that have disabled the feature.

Vehicles

Vehicle seats without weapons will no longer display an ammo count UI indicator.

Active Protection System now available for the EBAA Wildcat

Dev Comment: A few updates ago we removed the ability of Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel to intercept anti-vehicle weapons to stop exploitative behaviors that it allowed between the gadget and vehicles, with that change now live we are giving the EBAA Wildcat its own Active Protection System to allow for dynamic engagements between this vehicle and aircrafts.

MV-38 Condor

Reduced the transition of flight to vertical and vice versa for the MV-38 Condor.

The MV-38 Condor and Mi-240 Super Hind will no longer be available in Breakthrough, replaced with the UH-60.

UH-60

As part of the transition to All-Out Warfare as a Vault Drop, the UH-60 has also received a few changes below;

Fixed an issue with the UH-60 where systemic damage was not being applied properly to each part.

Fixed an issue with the UH-60 where certain EMP effects were active even if the vehicle was not under EMP situations.

The UH-60 is now available on all Conquest maps.

The UH-60 will now have two new utilities available within the Battlefield 2042 variant with the Repair System and Cyberwarfare Protection System. These utilities will not be available within the Battlefield Portal variant of the UH-60.

Proximity Scan range increased to 40m for the UH-60.

Fixed an issue with the UH-60 not showing tooltips when in first-person view.

Battlefield 2042 was first released on November 19, 2021. The title is currently available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.