New Dead by Daylight Brings Key Bug Fixes and Tweaks

Issues with characters, environments, and perks are finally being fixed.

Update 3.26 for Dead by Daylight is here, bringing with it plenty of key bug fixes for characters, perks, and environments in the popular asymmetrical horror title.

On August 27, the game introduced the long-awaited Castlevania crossover to all players after a period on the public test server. Last month, rumors of an upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover were also proven to be true, with the event set to begin sometime in 2025.

Check out the full patch notes for Dead by Daylight Update 3.26 below:

Content

Survivor Perks

Exultation

Rarity of upgraded items is now kept at the end of a Trial.

Events & The Archives

Modifier: Lights Out – Castlevania begins September 12th at 11:00am Eastern.

Features a new limited item, the Candelabra, used to guide Survivors in the darkness.

This Modifier also features an event tome with exclusive rewards.

Bug Fixes

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused Iron Will to not suppress the final grunt when self-healing.

Audio that starts at the same time as a character spawns, such as theme music, works correctly once again.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused the Lich’s pelvic rotation not to match the red stain from the survivor’s point of view.

Fixed an issue that caused the Hand of Vecna to not align properly when the Survivor performs certain actions.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera not to be at the correct distance when the Dark Lord switched forms by performing the Destroy action.

Fixed an issue that caused the Dark Lord’s Wolf Pounce power not to display the red cooldown drain around the icon after the first pounce attack.

Fixed an issue that caused the Dark Lord’s material swap to be desynched with some of the interactions as the wolf and bat.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors interrupt animation to be misaligned when the Dark Lord interrupted a window vault or locker.

Fixed an issue that caused the Lich’s portal VFX to be corrupted when viewed for the first time.

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue in Raccoon City Police Station where a character could vault and land on a lamp over a door frame.

Fixed an issue in Greenville Square where there was a lag at the start of the game.

Fixed an issue in Disturbed Ward where there was a lag at the start of the game.

Fixed an issue in Raccoon City Police Station where a collision on the side of the stairs leading to the Basement would get the characters to bump.

Fixed an issue in Nostromo map where the Nurse could blink on top of a rock.

Fixed an issue in Azarov’s Resting Place where the killer could not grab a survivor off a generator side on tile LD13.

Fixed an issue in Raccoon City Police Station in the west wing where the Trapper could hide traps under debris.

Fixed an issue in Mount Ormond Resort where the killer could not pick up a survivor on tile Fr_MD75.

Fixed an issue in Badham Preschool where the killer could not navigate between assets of Garbage and Foliage.

Fixed an issue in Nostromo Map where the Nurse could blink under the Spaceship.

Fixed an issue in Toba Landing where the Nurse could blink on top of a rock pillar near the main building.

Perks

Fixed an issue that caused various Survivor chest perks to gain tokens when a Survivor briefly interacted with a chest previously closed by the Human Greed perk.

Fixed an issue that caused the aura of items in a chest to continue to appear after it was closed by the Human Greed perk when the Survivor had Plunderer’s Instinct equipped.

Fixed an issue that caused the Weave Attunement perk to trigger by the Exultation perk when stunning the Killer.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors White Ward offering to protect the add-ons when a Survivor is sacrificed with an upgraded item from the Exultation perk.

Fixed an issue that caused the Moment of Glory perk not to activate after the Broken status effect ended from the Deliverance & For The People perks.

Fixed an issue that caused the Hex: Wretched Fate not to transfer to the Hex: Undying when destroyed.

Fixed an issue that caused the Hex: Wretched Fate perk to be active despite no dull totems remaining.

Platforms

Archive and Event Screens are once again correctly blocked during a partial install on platforms that support it.

UI

Fixed an issue where only the first modification is applied to cross-play/auto decline friend request setting.

Fixed an issue where closing the text input popup required an additional selection to interact with store elements.

Fixed the text field in the lobby archive widget to show all three digits of the rift tier when the tier is a hundred or higher.

Fixed an issue where the user names of players are not displayed in the penalized user list.

Fixed an issue where bloodweb perks do not include names of their respective character.

Misc

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors affected by the Broken status effect to receive the Heal score events when using the Medkit’s Anti-Hemorrhagic add-on.

Fixed an issue that caused the inability to heal others and random skill checks appear when multiple injured Survivors repeatedly spam healed each other.

Dead by Daylight is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. A Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover is coming in 2025.