Amazon Prime Gaming Giving Away 28 Games in September

From big triple-A titles to under the radar indie games, there’s something for everyone here.

Subscribers to Amazon Prime can snag a whopping 28 games in September. Prime Gaming, included in the service, offers up PC titles and exclusive in-game content each month, and this month is more packed than ever.

The games currently available via Prime Gaming include:

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition (GOG)
  • LEGO The Lord of the Rings (GOG)
  • Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)
  • GreedFall: Gold Edition (GOG)
  • Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
  • Minabo – A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)
  • Eternights (Epic Games Store)
  • Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)
  • Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)
  • Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)

Games coming September 12 include:

  • 9 Years of Shadows (GOG)
  • Moonlighter (GOG)
  • Golfie (Amazon Games App)
  • Cursed to Golf (GOG)
  • XHell Pie (GOG)
  • Showgunners (GOG)
  • Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)

Titles set to be released on Prime Gaming on September 19 include:

  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG)
  • The Falconeer (GOG)
  • Lego The Hobbit (GOG)
  • I Love Finding Cats & Pups – Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)
  • Kerbal Space Program (GOG)

On September 26, players can expect the following titles:

  • Mystery Case Files: Black Crown – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
  • Ghost Song (GOG)
  • Ynglet (Amazon Games App)
  • Black Desert (Pearl Abyss)
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (Amazon Games App)

Currently, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 or $139 per year. Given the large amount of benefits subscribers are welcome to, including many top-tier games and discounts, the price seems well worth it.

