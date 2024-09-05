Amazon Prime Gaming Giving Away 28 Games in September

From big triple-A titles to under the radar indie games, there’s something for everyone here.

Subscribers to Amazon Prime can snag a whopping 28 games in September. Prime Gaming, included in the service, offers up PC titles and exclusive in-game content each month, and this month is more packed than ever.

The games currently available via Prime Gaming include:

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition (GOG)

LEGO The Lord of the Rings (GOG)

Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)

GreedFall: Gold Edition (GOG)

Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Minabo – A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)

Eternights (Epic Games Store)

Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)

Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)

Games coming September 12 include:

9 Years of Shadows (GOG)

Moonlighter (GOG)

Golfie (Amazon Games App)

Cursed to Golf (GOG)

XHell Pie (GOG)

Showgunners (GOG)

Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)

Titles set to be released on Prime Gaming on September 19 include:

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG)

The Falconeer (GOG)

Lego The Hobbit (GOG)

I Love Finding Cats & Pups – Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)

Kerbal Space Program (GOG)

On September 26, players can expect the following titles:

Mystery Case Files: Black Crown – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Ghost Song (GOG)

Ynglet (Amazon Games App)

Black Desert (Pearl Abyss)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (Amazon Games App)

Currently, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 or $139 per year. Given the large amount of benefits subscribers are welcome to, including many top-tier games and discounts, the price seems well worth it.