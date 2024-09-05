Amazon Prime Gaming Giving Away 28 Games in September

Subscribers to Amazon Prime can snag a whopping 28 games in September. Prime Gaming, included in the service, offers up PC titles and exclusive in-game content each month, and this month is more packed than ever.
The games currently available via Prime Gaming include:
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition (GOG)
- LEGO The Lord of the Rings (GOG)
- Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)
- GreedFall: Gold Edition (GOG)
- Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
- Minabo – A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)
- Eternights (Epic Games Store)
- Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)
- Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)
Games coming September 12 include:
- 9 Years of Shadows (GOG)
- Moonlighter (GOG)
- Golfie (Amazon Games App)
- Cursed to Golf (GOG)
- XHell Pie (GOG)
- Showgunners (GOG)
- Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)
Titles set to be released on Prime Gaming on September 19 include:
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG)
- The Falconeer (GOG)
- Lego The Hobbit (GOG)
- I Love Finding Cats & Pups – Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)
- Kerbal Space Program (GOG)
On September 26, players can expect the following titles:
- Mystery Case Files: Black Crown – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
- Ghost Song (GOG)
- Ynglet (Amazon Games App)
- Black Desert (Pearl Abyss)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (Amazon Games App)
Currently, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 or $139 per year. Given the large amount of benefits subscribers are welcome to, including many top-tier games and discounts, the price seems well worth it.