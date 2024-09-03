Did Nintendo Just Troll Sony About Concord?

The legendary “console wars” are one of the backbone of the gaming industry. Whether we want to admit it or not, without the console wars, some of the greatest video game characters and franchises ever wouldn’t have been made, and it’s possible that certain advances in technology wouldn’t have been crafted. However, there has always been a “debate” about whether the “adversaries” truly hate one another. You might even recall the heads of Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony coming together at The Game Awards once to show solidarity. Yet, with the news about Concord and a certain trailer dropping, you have to wonder if The Big N is poking fun at its rival.

If you didn’t hear by this point, the team shooter, Concord, is shutting down. That is getting a ton of attention from gamers because the game only started up two weeks ago. The team behind it has been working on the title for EIGHT YEARS, and Sony allowed it to keep going even after fan backlash during May’s State of Play event and all the signs that this was a case of “not good enough” and “too little, too late.” Regardless, they released it, and then its sales were horrible; the fan reception was mixed at best, and there was barely anyone playing it.

Thus, it was shut down, and that’s when a certain gamer noticed something a bit…odd.

Live service PS game Concord got shut down only 2 weeks after its 8 year dev cycle. Minutes later, Nintendo drops a trailer about Mario & Luigi in "Concordia." Couldn't write this better if I tried. — DJTiki (@slashtiki) September 3, 2024

As you can see via the tweet above, Nintendo posted a new set of screenshots and trailers for the upcoming Mario & Luigi Brothership game, and as the tweet notes, you’re welcomed to “Concordia.” Get the joke?

Now, some might cry out that this is a simple case of “timing,” except we looked into it, and this tweet truly did go out AFTER the shutdown announcement. That means that either this is one heck of a coincidence, or the people behind Nintendo’s tweets are poking fun at Sony’s suffering. That’s not unheard of when it comes to Twitter, so you can’t discount it.

The “larger scale” version of looking at this is that Nintendo is citing how its upcoming RPG with Mario & Luigi is likely to do rather well because gamers KNOW it will be quality, and fans have been ASKING for a return to this series for quite some time. Plus, they rarely, if ever, go into the live-service market, while Sony keeps dipping its toe in the water and continually finds itself recoiling in pain. We’re just saying.