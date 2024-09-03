Concord Is Shutting Down This Month

The development team has been working hard at Concord, but their efforts haven’t paid off. Instead, the developers who had just seen this game launch into the marketplace are now getting ready to see it fade away. As announced through the official PlayStation Blog, Concord has been confirmed to be shutting down this month.

Firewalk Studios launched this hero shooter just at the end of August, so it’s not been available for very long. But it was available long enough for the developers to see this game just wasn’t hitting players’ interests. The title won’t be continuing on as the studio will be shutting the servers down on September 6, 2024. So, if you were one of the few who enjoyed the game, you don’t have but a few days to get those last few matches in.

Concord fans — we’ve been listening closely to your feedback since the launch of Concord on PlayStation 5 and PC and want to thank everyone who has joined the journey aboard the Northstar. Your support and the passionate community that has grown around the game has meant the world to us. However, while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players. – Firewalk Studios

Fortunately, there seems to be future plans from this studio, though its uncertain if that includes the game IP. The developers noted that they will be figuring out the best path forward. What that ends up being remains to be seen, but Concord could be reworked in a new way that appeals to players. We’ll just have to wait and see what the team at Firewalk Studios does for now.

Meanwhile, it’s noted that those who purchased a copy of the game will be refunded. You’ll just need to go through the process from whatever retailer you purchased this game from, whether that was directly from PlayStation or Steam and Epic Games Store. It’s noted that physical copies of the game can be refunded as well, but once refunded, players will no longer have access to the game.