Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Highlights Tournament Mode In New Trailer

Are you ready for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero? As the recent trailers have highlighted, the game will be not only robust but also something that will attract all fans who love the series. After all, the game has characters from most of the anime that have come out, with one last one possibly coming before the game’s arrival next month. Regardless, numerous modes within the fighting title should get plenty of attention. Today, the official Twitter handle for the gaming side of the series dropped a mini-trailer highlighting the tournament mode and the options you have to pick from!

As you’ll see in the video below, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero offers you multiple options so you can be ready for whatever kind of clash that you desire. For example, you can set the multiplayer matches to be between friends or to challenge other ranked players! You can even adjust the settings so you get players “near your level” if you do Ranked Battles and know that only those who are “close to you” are in the fight. After all, we don’t want tournaments to be ruined because a ringer was thrown in at the last second, right? Another key element here is ensuring that everyone who is in the tournament has a strong internet connection. We don’t need any lag here, okay?

Once you’re ready to setup the tournament itself, you’ll have numerous options that references much of the series that have come before. For example, there’s the classic World Martial Arts tournament setting that Goku, Piccolo, Hercule Satan, and more have had plenty of involvement in over the years. Then, there are settings like the Cell Games, the Tournament of Power, the Other World Tournament, and apparently the “Yamcha Games.” We hope that doesn’t mean that Yamcha is getting blown up repeatedly just for our amusement.

Not going to lie, that does sound slightly amusing.

Or, if none of those options appeal to you, you can go and create your own tournament to suit your own needs and rules! Once the games begin, you’ll win via KO or ring out, so be wary of your situation at all times!

No matter how you play the game, you can enjoy it by yourself or with friends. The team clearly went all out to accommodate everyone who likes to play in certain ways. So, when the game arrives on October 11th, be ready to get your battle on!