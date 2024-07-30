Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Brings Classic Death To Life Once Again

The Dragon Ball Sparking Zero game continues to be hyped by every trailer that gets dropped for it. It’s getting to a fever pitch, and fans can’t get enough of it. The irony is that the more information that gets released, the more we get to see just how Bandai Namco is putting into the title to make it the true, definitive version of this franchise in gaming form. To that end, the latest trailer showcases the beauty of two all-time classic arcs within the anime/manga. It reveals the newest characters while showing off the Saiyan and Frieza sagas in a whole new light!

To prove just how in touch with those arcs they are, we got the reveals of characters like Nail, Chiaotzu, Captain Ginyu, and even one of the Saibamen! Oh, and you know what that means! If you play as one of those evil Saibamen, you’ll get to attack Yamcha and blow him up to kingdom come! Yes, the trailer shows that off, and we’ll be biased here in saying…that it was a lot of fun to watch.

Oh, and while we knew that Frieza was going to be in the game, we now have confirmation that every form of the emperor will be playable! So, if you prefer the more monstrous versions of the character versus the more “simplistic” versions of the character, you’re set! Check out the full trailer below to see exactly what you’re in for:

As you can see, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is everything you want from a title featuring these legendary characters and then some. Plus, we know that there are even more characters coming as the roster hasn’t been fully filled. Based on what we’re seeing, it’s possible we’ll get new looks at the Cell and Majin Buu sagas that will bring even more characters into the mix!

Yet, that only scratches the surface of what this game is offering. There will be a story mode, but it’s one that you can either follow the “main path” in, or diverge to see how events would’ve gone if characters like Goku had done something different!

Or, if you’re just up for smashing buttons and putting your favorite characters against one another, there are modes where you can not only battle against online friends and foes, but create dream matches that have true interactions between them!

With everything that’s been announced so far, things are only going to get better as the game marches towards its release!