Dress-Up Title Infinity Nikki Nears 15 Million Pre-Registrations

During a State of Play in May, game fans got their first look at Infinity Nikki, an upcoming dress-up adventure game from Chinese developer Papergames. Featuring stunning graphics and unique gameplay mechanics, the title stood out to many, and the studio is currently seeing just how large the game’s fanbase truly is.

At PAX West, the developer revealed that the game is nearing 15 million pre-registrations, with this number expected to grow after Tokyo Game Show later this month.

A new trailer for the game was shown last month at Gamescom. (Be careful – the song will get stuck in your head.)

The upcoming title is the fifth installment in the Nikki series published by Infold Games. Utilizing Unreal Engine 5, the open-world dress-up adventure will feature platforming, puzzles, and many other cozy gameplay elements.

“In this game, Nikki and Momo embark on a new adventure to travel across the fantastical nations of Miraland, each with its own unique culture and environment,” the game’s synopsis reads. “Players will encounter many characters and whimsical creatures while collecting stunning outfits of various styles. Some of these outfits possess magical abilities that are crucial for exploration.

In this vast, fantastical world, master techniques such as floating, running, and plunging to freely explore the land as well as tackle cleverly designed puzzles and levels. The joy of 3D platforming is interwoven throughout the game’s open-world exploration. Each unique scenery is vibrant and charming. Soaring paper cranes, speeding wine cellar minecarts, mysterious ghost trains—new mysteries are waiting to be unraveled!”

Infinity Nikki‘s global Closed Beta Test and pre-registration for the Apple App Store and Google Play are now open. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, PC, Android, and iOS, though no official release date has been announced.