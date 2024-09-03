Madden NFL 25 Releases First Major Update

Those pesky defensive issues are still here, sadly.

Madden NFL 25 has released its first major update since releasing last month, and while some gameplay changes and fixes are very welcome by the community, many fans have been left feeling frustrated. Unfortunately, EA paid no attention to the game’s many defensive issues, instead claiming that they are investigating the issues for a future update.

Along with numerous gameplay updates, fixes to Superstar Mode, and audio fixes, the Madden NFL 25 dev team revealed more about Season 2. Players are asked to tune into Good Morning Madden tomorrow morning on T witch for a full reveal of Game Time release one and Preseason Team of the Week release two. The stream will begin at 10:30 AM ET.

Check out the full patch notes for the September 3 update for Madden NFL 25 below:

Gameplay

Playbook Updates:

Philadelphia Eagles playbook additions: WR Mid Screen, Slot Drive, RPO Q Stick Draw added to Gun Trey Open MTN Fork H Choice, MTN Hitch ‘n’ Go, MTN Y Post added to Gun Trips TE Flex Tackle Trap, Hammer Dagger, PA Jailbreak Screen added to Gun Tight Y Off Wk Y Flat Goalline, Z Mesh Goalline, Z Spot Goalline added to Bunch X Nasty 21 plays added to Gun Normal Y Off Close

Fixed an issue where a receiver would go offsides and run off the field caused by using a hot route on an auto-motion player

Fixed an issue causing a man coverage defender to get caught out of position against Cheat Motion in Bunch Wide Nasty

Fixed an issue causing the Left Tackle and TE to collide on Strong Jumbo PA Spot

A variety of improvements to play-art in the play-call screen

Other Gameplay Updates:

Revamped passing mechanic added as an additional passing setting, also added to Hospitality Suite

Addressed an issue giving receivers a speed boost when using Custom Stems and then Smart-Routing Dev Note: We made this speed boost much harder to achieve and we’re working on a fix for a future Title Update. There’s also an additional change coming soon that will further balance which route segments will be able to be customized.

Added a new Switch Stick delay option to the Gameplay Settings Menu: No Delay Slight Delay Large Delay Disable Switch Stick

Update to make the online kick meter default to the new Multi-Meter, as well as the default in the Hospitality Suite

Tuning to decrease pass speed when equipped with velocity-based passing abilities, Set Feet Lead and Pass Lead Elite

Tuning to increase the Defensive Lineman chance to sniff out the HB Slip Screen play

Addressed an issue where Kick Returners were not able to reach the ball landing spot within the Landing Zone allowing for a specific kickoff tactic. Dev Note: There are other variations of kickoff maneuvers in addition to this one that the team is working on getting addressed as soon as possible.

Added new pursuit logic to further differentiate high-pursuit rated players, improving pursuit angles for better players

Updated the placement of the ball to be at the 30-yard line after a kickoff goes out of the back of the endzone

Added logic so that defenders will not be faked out by Double-Pass trick plays when using Pass Commit

Fixed an issue sometimes causing an ‘effort’ catch to trigger on a catchable pass

Fixed an issue allowing a free rusher on a specific blitz set-up out of Nickel 2-4 Double Mug and one out of Dollar 3-2 Overload Dev Note: Similar to the kickoff issue, there are other blitzes in addition to the ones fixed in this update that the team is actively working towards addressing as soon as possible.

Tuning to WR blocking so that defensive backs are able to get off blocks quicker in ratings match-ups favoring the defender

Tuning to WR/DB block interactions so DBs are able to get off of the blocks quicker when they have the appropriate ratings

Fixed issues causing sideline characters to go through edge walls in Seattle, Miami and New Orleans stadiums

Fixed a variety of minor animation issues in Physics Based Tackling

Tuning to decrease Illegal Man Downfield penalties on RPO’s

Fixed an issue allowing HB’s to be given backfield hot routes when aligned on the line of scrimmage

Fixed a rare issue causing the QB to become frozen when being tackled during a specific handoff

Fixed issues causing defenders to go offsides from pre-snap movement in a variety of defensive formations

Fixed an issue allowing defenders to sometimes slip through double teams without the appropriate animation

Fixed an issue allowing players to use the spin move when using the conservative ball-carrier coach adjustment

Gameplay Dev Note:

We have clearly heard players’ desire for improvements to pass coverage, and the team is working on a significant set of improvements in a future title update. The incoming improvements being investigated include: Hard Flats Cover 3 Deep Zone Match coverage checks vs. bunch sets Press animations Pass velocity ability tuning Zone Drop Coach Adjustments In addition to pass coverage, we also have improvements on the way for kickoff exploits, blitzes, AI-play calling and spin-move tuning.



Franchise

Fixed an issue where the option to “Import Draft Class from Download Center” was removed from within the Franchise League

Fixed an issue where the wrong player model would display during an Online Draft after pausing and resuming the Draft

Tuned some areas with our logic to address the issue surrounding our simulation stats to get them more inline

Madden NFL 25 Superstar Mode (PS5, Xbox Series X|S & PC only)

Updated the profanity filter flow when importing players from EA Sports College Football.

Fixed an issue where the camera would freeze during gameplay in The League.

Fixed text issues in Draft cinematics.

Online H2H Ranked

Fixed an issue where leaderboards could not be sorted by rank or player name.

Fixed an issue where the rank summary screen was not being displayed properly when a user concedes the game.

Fixed an issue where incorrect rank icons were being shown in ranked leaderboards.

Fixed an issue where the top 100 leaderboard did not update to the correct rank icons.

Fixed an issue where users were set to Bronze or Silver in the Division Leaderboards despite being in placement matches or unranked.

Dev Note: These Online H2H Ranked updates apply to both Online H2H with NFL teams and Ultimate Team’s H2H Ranked mode.

Presentation

Added São Paulo Stadium in celebration of the NFL’s annual International Games making its debut in Brazil

Added cameras to Super Bowl celebration cutscenes

Fixed timing for the player grade summary at the end of Superstar – The League games

Fixed incorrect helmet appearing in cutscenes with a Team Builder team

Fixed post play stat milestone banners triggering too frequently in a single game

Fixed player warping that could occur after a broadcast wipe when the Team option was selected for a touchdown celebration

Fixed incorrect text on broadcast wipe that said “End of Regulation” at the end of an overtime period

Fixed broken broadcast wipe if a player is tackled for a safety

Fixed missing replay after a fake punt

Fixed coin toss result being displayed before the coin is tossed by the referee in overtime

Fixed ‘Coaching’ option in pause menu within Practice Mode

Resized the Celebration mechanic wheel to be smaller and moved away from the center of the screen

Art

Player Likeness Updates: Xavier Worthy (WR – Chiefs) Adonai Mitchell (WR – Colts) Brock Bowers (TE – Raiders) Ricky Pearsall (WR – 49ers) Quinyon Mitchell (CB – Eagles) Kenny Clark (DT – Packers) Joe Burrow (QB – Bengals)

New Gear Adidas Electric+ 2 Cleats Jordan Retro Cement Cleats

Visual Bug fixes Stadium Texture and Enlighten Improvements Sideline Jersey number fixes Gear color fixes (shoes, headbands, undershirts, etc) Texans Uniform Updates Fixed some head, uniform, and gear clipping issues Updated NFL uniform fonts



Audio

Adjusted the in-game mix levels to make the commentary teams more audible, especially Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen.

Fixed an issue with music stuttering/skipping as the users load into different modes.

Added over 6,000 newly recorded lines from Kate Scott & Brock Huard, Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen, and Brandon Gaudin & Charles Davis.

Bug fixes for commentary speaking incorrectly about the previous play.

Dev Note: We’re aware the Washington Commanders renamed their stadium to Northwest Stadium. Replacement commentary will come in a future update.

Madden NFL 25 was released on August 16, 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.