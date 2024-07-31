Madden NFL 25 Highlights Special “Dynamic” Features In Franchise Mode

While many people are excited about the upcoming Madden NFL 25, there is a trepidation amongst diehard fans that can’t be ignored. Why is that? Simply put, the franchise has been on what many feel is a “downward slope” over the last several years. The reason for that is while the game continues to sell well, EA Sports hasn’t done much to try to keep the game exciting from year to year. Think about it like this: what really changes in football from one season to the next outside of the players on the roster? Exactly. As such, things have become rather stale.

Plus, the “Ultimate Team” feature, which often has microtransactions that EA Sports loves to exploit, has been the publisher’s main focus lately. That has ticked people off, not only because of the money issue but because other modes, like Franchise Mode, have been left behind as a result. However, with Madden NFL 25, things might be changing for the better.

As noted by ComicBook.com, one of the key additions to the Franchise Mode that might interest players is “dynamic storylines.” These are things that help change the season from week to week, and thus, make each season feel special compared to the last one.

We’re not just talking about stuff on the field, either. One scenario the site mentioned was that a player would arrive to camp out of shape, so the team has to deal with that both on the field and off. Then, there will be times when you’re playing a game, and one of your players makes a key observation about the opponent that will give you an edge.

EA Sports claims that there are 70 different “dynamic storylines” in the Franchise Mode, which could shake things up just enough to make it meaningful. However, if they’re not handled properly, they could just be seen as a band-aid on an ever-growing problem.

Another element of Franchise Mode that is being changed is how your team handles the draft. You’ll get to see the pick you make go across the screen and meet Commissioner Roger Goodell. It’s more of an aesthetic thing than anything else, however, it’s something that is a key part of the NFL experience, so some people will latch onto that.

If things go well, this could be the best NFL game in some time. If these changes fizzle out, though, the franchise will be in a bad spot.