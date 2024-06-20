Madden NFL 25 Gets Official Trailer

Why do people buy titles like Madden NFL 25? The answer is honestly incredibly simple: because they love football. Just like with its college counterpart, those who get those games are huge fans of football and want to feel their own experience within it no matter the time of year. They want to pick their favorite teams and take them to the Super Bowl multiple times over and sometimes prove that they can run a team better than those who are actually running it. This morning, the first official trailer for the game dropped, and it highlighted some impressive new tech and features to showcase how much more authentic the title is.

The key thing they highlighted here was the “Field Sense” ability that’s powered by “Boom Tech.” Loosely, the technology allows players to not just feel the hits but witness the reactions being accurate to how physics would apply to a person. After all, if you’ve watched the NFL, there are times when you’re sure a tackle will bring someone down, and then it doesn’t. That’s the accuracy that Madden NFL 25 is striving for. They want to ensure that every hit looks and acts like one that would happen in the real thing.

But that’s not all! The “Field Sense” physics also applies to how people like wide receivers and running backs interact with the ball and other players in the field. For example, you’ll be able to make incredible catches that weren’t in the series before or use impressive footwork to make a key catch while staying in bounds. You know, like how numerous NFL players get on certain “Top Ten Lists” after making a play they shouldn’t have been able to do, but did it anyway? Yeah, that kind of thing.

You’ll even be able to juke, stutter step, and make other moves to try and avoid getting tackled. Again, just like in the real NFL.

You can see everything via the trailer below, but no matter what, it highlights just how advanced things are getting within the game and how much the EA Sports team is trying to make this title stand out from past entries. They’ve been accused of only doing “minor changes” in the past, and it’s affected them in the eyes of fans. So, if they can deliver a more comprehensive experience from top to bottom, that might just bring people back into the fold. We’ll find out on August 16th!