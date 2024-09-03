Dragon Age: The Veilguard Quality-of-Life Features Detailed

While the Dragon Age series boasts millions of fans, many complaints have been lodged against past games over the years, ranging from missing features to poor hairstyle choices. It seems that Bioware has listened, with the upcoming title Dragon Age: The Veilguard having the potential to become the best RPG that the studio has ever produced.

In a recent Q&A held on Discord, the lead developers on The Veilguard gave some details about what players can expect when the next entry in the series drops this Halloween. Players will be able to pause every cutscene and conversation in the game, and will also be able to respec at any time with no cost. This opens things up for plenty of fun experimentation.

The Veilguard will also include a robust transmog system. “Y’all know, fashion’s the true end game,” joked the game’s director Corinne Busche. “Any piece of gear you find is also going to unlock the appearance for that gear” – so at any point while you’re playing, you can swap the way that your equipped gear looks to any other piece you’ve found previously. You’ll also find some appearance-only cosmetics that are specifically used just for transmog.”

An eight-part narrative podcast series, Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance, is currently ongoing. The first episode aired on August 29, and each release will introduce players to the game’s cast of companion characters. In July, it was announced that Dragon Age: The Veilguard would include over 140,000 lines of dialogue, up from the 88,000 lines found in Inquisition. The RPG will include over 700 characters.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on October 31, 2024, almost a decade after the release of the last game in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition.