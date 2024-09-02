Street Fighter 6 Drops Special Video For “Terry Pass”

Are you ready to get serious? If so, then you’re ready for the arrival of Terry Bogard in Street Fighter 6, no doubt. The character crossing over into the Capcom title is a big deal, as they and SNK used to have a big rivalry and some cloned characters. After all, doesn’t Terry remind you of someone you know from Capcom’s series? Regardless, he’ll arrive later in the year, but for now, a new “trailer” has dropped for him. Well, actually, it’s not exactly about Terry, but all the items and rewards you’ll get if you unlock the Premium Pass for his content.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, you can deck out your custom avatar within Street Fighter 6 to look like Terry Bogard in various ways. Sure, you won’t get his iconic hat, which many fans called out in the comments below the video, but you will get his gloves, headband, boots, and overall outfit from one of his past games. It won’t make you look exactly like Terry, but you’ll be close!

Other things you’ll get via the Premium Pass is a new frame featuring one of the titles Terry has been in, some music from his games, stickers featuring many characters from his franchise, and more! You can check out the full trailer below:

While it’s true that these items will impress those who want to “rep Terry” in the game, you have to wonder how well these will truly sell. As noted, fans weren’t that impressed with the above trailer, citing that this was just another attempt for Capcom to get players money despite them already paying for both the main game and the season pass just to get new characters. Plus, there are some key things missing that you’d expect for something that would be related to Terry.

This undoubtedly will happen again in the future when a friend of Terry’s arrives next year: Mai Shiranui. The beautiful woman with fire and fans is already highly anticipated, and fans hope to see a trailer with her before too long. However, if this selection is what we get for Terry, one has to wonder what they’ll bring for her. Plus, if you recall the game’s first year, Capcom has gotten pretty greedy with some of its microtransactions within the title. Remember those “turtle costumes” that cost WAY too much? Exactly.

It’s important to note here that you don’t have to buy the Premium Pass if you don’t want to.