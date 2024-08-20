Street Fighter 6 Drops Gameplay Trailer For Terry Bogard

Street Fighter 6 has done well for itself since its launch. Not only has it done well in sales, but it’s revitalized love for the franchise after the rather divisive 5th entry. Capcom went all out to make the new title feel fresh, fun, and full of vibes and flavor while also expanding its roster in new ways. One of those ways is being shown off in the Season 2 Fighter Pass, where two characters from another classic fighting franchise is coming in to throw hands. Today, at Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got to see the gameplay trailer for Terry Bogard! As you would expect, he packs quite the punch.

If you’re familiar with how Terry plays in his own franchise, you’ll be quite familiar with what’s being shown here. Many of his classic moves are on display, including Power Wave, Lightning Kick, Buster Knuckle, and more. Plus, we get the classic Terry Bogard personality, where he’s a good fighter but also a good sport. He’s a man on a journey to get stronger and right the wrongs of evildoers. You know, like Geese Howard?

Terry has a very up-close and personal style, using both punches and kicks to get his foes off balance. However, he’s not afraid to power up and launch waves of energy at foes to force them to dodge and get closer to him. As if that wasn’t enough, we see two clothing options for Terry. We see him in his most classic form and one of his more “rugged” looks from the franchise.

No matter what, Terry is an excellent option for the Season 2 Fighter Pass. Sadly, we didn’t get an updated release date for him, merely that he’s coming out in the fall. The first character in the second season has already arrived via M. Bison. Capcom might want to give him a little more time out in the open before dropping the next DLC character in Terry.

After him comes Elena next spring. You might recall that she’s the woman who actually calls Akuma her friend. She’s nice like that.

Then, all the way in Winter 2025, Street Fighter 6 will bring in Mai Shiranui! She’s from the same franchise as Terry, and she’s another iconic gaming character, albeit for more…aesthetic…reasons…

It’s weird that Capcom is spacing these characters out like that, but perhaps they’re doing that so they can continue bolstering the main game and its multiplayer features in between each release.