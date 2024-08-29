Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 New Voice Chat Feature Could Be A Headache

Call of Duty fans are getting ready for the next big iteration, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, to land in the marketplace. If you keep tabs on the franchise, you know that yesterday, there was a big event that showed off some gameplay footage and offered some new details. The community is still sifting through unveiled details, one of which has everything to do with in-game player voice chat.

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out about this new voice chat system that will be featured. The developers are offering the ability to enable voice chat between players if one of them gets picked up. This feature would allow the attack to use another player as a body shield. That’s useful for getting hits on an opponent while avoiding direct fire. However, this new feature would allow players to chat with one another.

Already, the fans online are suggesting this would be toxic. But the folks over at Treyarch Studios hope players will ultimately be nice. It’s all for fun and games, after all. Who knows what hysterical moments might come up when you get picked up by another player talking to you while taking the firefight onslaught? Of course, that could prompt young kids to just scream into the microphones and make some heinous remarks.

We heard you and can confirm that the Body Shield feature in Multiplayer will enable voice chat between the attacker and victim.



Be nice… pic.twitter.com/KxyaDo7bAc — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 28, 2024

Regardless, this would likely be a good test for the community to see how this feature works within the game. With that said, if you didn’t catch the event live yesterday, there was a new zombies trailer and a map showcased. Meanwhile, fans are having to wait a bit longer before the full game becomes readily available for purchase.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is not set to launch until October 25, 2024. With that said, we know this installment will be available for platforms outside of Xbox. While Microsoft owns this franchise, this upcoming installment will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You’ll also find this game will be available at launch through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.