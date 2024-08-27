Original Silent Hill 2 Composer Went Above & Beyond For The Remake

Here’s what Akira Yamaoka had to say about his work on the remake.

Silent Hill fans will soon have that fabled sequel remake installment in their hands. It’s finally paid off after years of fans waiting and hoping Konami would bring this IP back into the limelight. We’re past the spinoff slot machines and other game titles we’d like to forget about; I’m looking at you, Silent Hill: Book of Memories. Instead, we’re getting another helping of Silent Hill 2 in the form of a modern remake.

We’ve been waiting for Silent Hill 2, the remake that Bloober Team handled. While it might not have the original crew that was made up of Team Silent back when Konami dealt with the game franchise in-house, some iconic players from yesteryear still provided their talents again with this installment. One of which is Akira Yamaoka. If you’re unfamiliar with their name, this is the composer who handled the franchise’s soundtrack for ages.

It’s nice knowing Akira was lending their talents again to ensure the music played a vital role in the remake. But today, we’re finding out through their X account just how much work went into this project. According to Akira, they remade all of the original tracks for the game and even added some new beats.

Remade all the original tracks and added new ones. After 25 years, my approach to music has evolved. This work reflects that change, blending past passion with today’s sound, challenging me like never before. https://t.co/GDdPYbhuJj — Akira Yamaoka (@AkiraYamaoka) August 26, 2024

Akira said that this new work that players will listen to as they progress through the game will reflect the passion and challenges he underwent to make this soundtrack. Silent Hill 2, much like other iconic survival horror games, had a stellar soundtrack and even trippy at times.

While we won’t know just how much of Bloober Team’s work will play off, it’s clear that there is plenty of work going into this title. Silent Hill 2 launches once again into the marketplace on October 8, 2024, playable on the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms.