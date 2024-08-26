Silent Hill 2 Remake Devs Explain Skipping the First Game

The team is aware that some fans of the series are confused.

Fans of Konami’s legendary horror series have been asking one question for months: why is Silent Hill 2 getting a remake before the original game?

In a new interview by Rock Paper Shotgun with Bloober’s creative director Mateusz Lenart and lead producer Maciej Głomb, this question is finally addressed, and it has a lot to do with the game’s story.

“I think Silent Hill 2 just matches our DNA way better,” Lenart said. “It’s much more emotional, a much more personal story than, for example, the first game or the third game. And we at Bloober were always fans of telling personal stories about people’s experiences, people’s feelings and how they go through them. Not so much about, you know know, occultism and things from other worlds, right? So I think that was the main reason.”

The second game in the series stepped away from the original title’s supernatural roots, fitting more soundly into Bloober’s wheelhouse.

“This was the best match for us as Bloober Team, in terms of our DNA and the games that we’ve done and that we did previously,” Glomb agreed.

“We were very glad to do this version of the game, just because it fits our feelings. Even in our previous games, we were so inspired by Silent Hill 2 in more specific aspects – in Layers of Fear, which is a completely different game, but having those different endings, it was inspired by Silent Hill 2. Having those small things during the game where we don’t tell you that it’ll lead to a different ending.”

The remake of the legendary second game in the series will be released for PC and PlayStation 5 on October 8, 2024.