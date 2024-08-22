Silent Hill 2 Remake Will Take over 20 Hours To Fully Beat

Remakes and remasters are a big part of the gaming industry right now, and while some are “just a cash grab,” there are those that are done to truly allow fans to see a classic game in a new light. We’ve seen multiple of that kind in 2024 alone, with another on the way via the Silent Hill 2 Remake. Konami is bringing back the all-time classic horror title in an attempt to help rejuvenate interest in the series. As one might expect with something of this nature, fans are a bit split on how they feel the game will turn out. Recently, a story trailer dropped for the title, and that has brought some to things.

However, many have another question: “How long will it take to beat?” The answer was given by the game’s Creative Director, Mateusz Lenart. He noted on Twitter that the game’s average playtime would be around 16-18 hours. Then, a fan commented that they’re going to “go exploring” all around the city to see what else they can find. When they quoted him to say that, he responded with this:

If you like to spent your time searching for everything that we put into the game and things we've hidden for you, it will take you more than 20h for sure 👀! I'm not couting the new game plus and all endings of course. I'm curious how fast will you get all of them👽🐕🚸💧🕯👱‍♀️… — Mateusz Lenart (@Mateusz_Lenart_) August 20, 2024

So, for the completionists, you’ll have a nice trek through the town of Silent Hill ahead of you. Or, if you prefer a more streamlined experience, you’ll have a decent-sized quest to enjoy for a week.

The creative director was also asked on that Twitter thread about what he and the other members of Bloober Team were proud of making the title, and he replied:

“”I’m proud of everything truly. But if I would need to chose I think the general flow of the game and new level design/puzzles approach. I believe we’ve been able to find a nice balance between the memory of the original locations and new content that will be able to surprise even the long time fans of SH2.”

The team and Konami have promised that the Silent Hill 2 Remake won’t heavily deviate from the “original blueprint” that made the game popular in the first place. As such, the story will remain mostly intact, outside of some natural improvements or the ability to expand certain things more. The gameplay will arguably be the biggest change, as they’ve improved it to fit the more modern gaming age we live in, and not make it feel so clunky.

Whether the team pulls it off remains to be seen, but this could be the trip back to Silent Hill that we’ve been waiting on.