Star Wars Outlaws Receives Mostly Good Reviews On Metacritic

The time is almost here for Star Wars Outlaws to release, and the buildup to that release has been noticeable. For example, when the game officially debuted, people were stunned that Ubisoft was not only making a game in this universe but that they were able to keep it under wraps for so long! Then, as we learned more about the title, we found both familiar and fresh elements to it, such as playing as the “scoundrel” Kay Vess instead of a Jedi or Sith. However, the biggest question about the title was the quality. Would it hold up once the game finally arrived?

If Metacritic is the guidebook by which you wish to judge video games, then the answer is…mostly. Presently, the PS5/PC versions of Star Wars Outlaws score a 77/78 respectively. That means that, in the minds of these critics, of which over 50 reviews were dropped for the PS5 version, the game is good. However, you could also say that the game is “good, but not great,” which is reflected in many of the title’s reviews.

If you look at the best scores given, you’ll find people praising the game’s world, characters, mission-focused gameplay, and even the voice acting. Some even noted that this was the “game of the generation” for the franchise or that it was their “favorite entry” that the series had produced in quite some time. Thus, it clearly resonates with some people.

However, as you go further down the list, you’ll see other phrases popping up quite a bit. For example, some noted that while the game was expansive, it also was a bit “by the numbers” at times, especially with the story. Multiple reviewers noted that the game “played it safe” in many aspects, and thus it was “held back” from being a title among the all-time greats within the franchise.

Others noted that the title has plenty of bugs and technical issues that hold it back, and many noted that it plays, once again, like a “standard Ubisoft title,” which is what this particular game was trying to break out of.

A few even noted that some of the title’s key aspects, like the Reputation System, were “undercooked” and that the gameplay was a slog.

In the end, the game is getting plenty of positive scores, but you could argue that some of the key negative ones are coming from more “trustworthy” sites. Ultimately, you might just want to get the game and see if you like yourself.