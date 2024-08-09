Star Wars Outlaws Makes It Impossible to Harm Friendly NPCs

Hurting, stealing, or killing these characters is off the table.

While Star Wars Outlaws will have a robust notoriety and Wanted system, the game won’t let players steal from, harm, or kill friendly NPCs. First reported by GamesRadar+, YouTuber JorRaptor shared this information after getting a hands-on look at the upcoming Ubisoft title.

Players will be able to attack and steal from enemy NPCs to their heart’s content, but trying to raise a weapon to a friendly face will simply not work.

Recently, the game’s creative director Julian Gerighty shared how long players may take to complete the game.

“Very, very early on, we decided this is going to be a 25, 30 hours golden path adventure, 50 hours, 60 hours for completionists, and that is, for a guy with a family and a job, it’s still a fair amount of time,” Gerighty said.

Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft recently revealed the system specs players will need to explore the universe. Unsurprisingly, users will need some pretty powerful hardware to run the title.

Last month, new gameplay footage was posted online and immediately met with critical fan feedback, with many calling the title’s graphics lackluster. Despite this, Ubisoft confirms that the game will be released on the promised date and will not be delayed.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on August 30, 2024. This is the second time Ubisoft has worked on a Star Wars game – the first time was 20 years ago with Star Wars Trilogy: Apprentice of the Force for Game Boy Advance.