Larian Studios Drops BTS Video For “Creating” Key Baldur’s Gate 3 Romance Scene

Why do we keep talking about Baldur’s Gate 3 on our site? It doesn’t hurt that it’s one of the greatest games ever and that people should be grateful that something like it exists! Seriously, while there are small nitpicks to note about the title, the game is easily one of the most important releases in the last several years, and it proves what happens when you take your time and make a game right both before and after its release. The other reason we keep talking about it is because Larian Studios can’t help itself and continues revealing certain things we didn’t specifically ask for.

What do we mean by that? If you were to ask fans what their favorite scenes in Baldur’s Gate 3 were, you’d undoubtedly find yourself hearing about all the various romance scenes that you can get in the game. It’s easily a highlight, and that’s a bad thing when you consider the depths that you can go to in these romances and how weird they can get if you really push for some of them. One of the weirdest, by far, is romancing The Emperor. Yes, the Ithillid that has been a part of your journey since the beginning is a romance option, in two different ways, in fact. You can choose to mate with them in the “Dream Visitor” form, or you can choose to be with him in his main tentacle-filled form.

Yes, many people did choose that latter option; we have the stats to prove it. However, that raised a question of how Larian Studios was able to “accurately create” such a scene, and so we got a piece of BTS video from them revealing that specific answer. It, rather surprisingly, involves Oreos:

Since we’re sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how Baldur’s Gate 3 was made, here’s our Senior Cinematic Artist, @HighLODLar, stroking a pack of cream-filled biscuits as a reference for the tentacle-stroking animation during the sex scene with the Emperor.



Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/7AgmY66LDm — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 22, 2024

Indeed, we will never look at Oreos the same way again.

While all of this may seem silly, it does showcase why Larian is one of the best in the business regarding RPGs. They’re never afraid to get weird and very NSFW if the game calls for it, and they also aren’t afraid to try and be “realistic,” even when it is for something like trying to see how tentacles would react during a romance scene. Larian Studios is clearly a rather weird bunch, but many appreciate them for being at that level of weirdness.

This does beg the question of what other videos they’re willing to release to showcase what else “inspired them” for certain scenes in the game.