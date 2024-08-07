Baldur’s Gate 3 Achievement List Highlights Player Choices and Romances

It’s honestly hard to believe that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out for a year. Let’s not forget that, unofficially, the game was out for a lot longer as it was doing its thing over on Steam Early Access. That allowed players to weigh in on the changes that needed to be made and how to improve the game overall. Just the other day, developer Larian Studios thanked everyone who helped make the game a success and promised to do just as well on the next game they make. However, if you want to know just what numerous other players did in their runs, they’ve revealed that on Twitter.

In a very special thread, you can see the first post below, where they’ve revealed some of the “unique stats” that players contributed over the course of the game’s first year. For example, some of you tried to get clever with a genie, and got turned into a cheese wheel as a result. Nice. Nearly 400K were able to resist their “Dark Urge” and let Alfira live. She was actually supposed to be a main character but had to be cut out. Thankfully, some of you let her live, as she didn’t deserve to die.

It’s been a year since Baldur’s Gate 3 was released, and you know what we’ve realised?



Over a quarter of you can’t be trusted to not pick a fight with a djinni, and a surprising amount of you enjoy bear sex and tentacles.



Who’d have thought? pic.twitter.com/kU9fAH6tnZ — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 7, 2024

Other stats that were dropped revealed that 1.2 million people had their campaigns end because of a defeat, with 76% of those players deleting the save data for that and starting over from a previous point so they could avoid it.

On the main character side of things, 93% of people decided to go the route of the custom avatar versus being an “Origin Character.” That’s honestly really surprising. When you did choose an Origin character, the top three were Astarion, Gale, and Shadowheart. Oh, and 15% of people decided to do the Dark Urge storyline…because of course you did.

Now, for the stats you definitely want to hear…the romances. Shadowheart, surprisingly, came out on top in the main categories. She got the most kisses among players, with 27 million kisses shared, and she was the one people were more inclined to be within Acts 1 and 3. One would think Karlach was #1, but people liked Shadowheartt more in-game!

Oh, and 30% decided to “Bear It” with Halsin, with over 650K choosing to be with him at one point, and…over 1.1 million people decided to be with the Emperor. However, in a twist, 63% of those people decided to go with the “Dream Visitor” version of him instead of the Ithillid form.

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to be full of surprises.