Larian Studios Thanks Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans In New Video

The gaming industry right now is in a dark place. It’s a sad thing to say aloud, but it’s true. To that end, we need any kind of piece of good news we can get to help “right the ship” and show that not everything is so bad. That’s why we’re here to talk about Baldur’s Gate 3 and Larian Studios. The developer of the insanely beloved RPG did things the right way when it came to the game’s creation. They made the title, put it on Steam Early Access to try and make it even better based on fan feedback, and then released a truly full game last year.

Once that was done, they listened to fans even more and made constant updates and changes to make Baldur’s Gate 3 feel even more fulfilling! It was a true sight to behold, as the fanbase was never truly angry at Larian for things they did or didn’t do; they just wanted to help make things even better than before, and Larian Studios responded to that.

That might have been the reason why Swen Vincke made a video thanking fans for their support of the game and giving “energy” to the developer to help the game grow. You can see the beautiful tribute to the fans below:

You have no idea how much of an impact you had on all of us. You've made us better developers and gave us so many reasons to continue doing what we do.



Thank you for all the energy! https://t.co/tJRbW8ALim — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 6, 2024

As he promises at the end, Larian Studios will take everything that the fans have given them and attempt to make something “new and shiny” for them to enjoy down the road. The irony here is that unlike many other developers we can name, we believe him when he says that Larian will make something fresh and fun for gamers to enjoy.

While that might be dark, Larian has proven repeatedly that they can make fantastic large games that give players numerous options to enjoy and not feel like a “shell of a title” that other games have been in recent years after lots of hype. Swen even noted that the company’s next game won’t be arriving soon, which shows his dedication to taking the time to make a game good, and THEN releasing it to the public to see what they think.

Just about everything with this RPG is great, and that’s why fans have resonated with it so much. The characters alone have sent shockwaves through the game world, and the game’s story, options, mechanics, dedication to the D&D world, and so on showcase how such a title should be crafted.

While it’s sad the team isn’t making a 4th entry in this franchise, gamers will wait with bated breath for whatever they want to craft next.