The Casting of Frank Stone Will Subvert Player Expectations

The latest sneak peek at the upcoming horror title The Casting of Frank Stone gives more insight into the title’s features. Shown at Gamescom 2024, the single-player spin-off of Dead by Daylight will introduce “several unique and never-seen-before features in a Supermassive game.”

At launch, the game will feature Twitch Integration, allowing viewers to vote for a choice. Steamers will only be given a limited number of times to override viewer decisions.

Additionally, the Cutting Room Floor feature will let players return to key story decisions to follow different paths or search for missing collectibles. To unlock this feature, however, players will either need to complete the game one time without it or purchase the Deluxe edition of the game.

Check out the Features Trailer for The Casting of Frank Stone below:

The game will also include a feature known as Plunder’s Instinct, highlighting the “aura” of a missed Trinket Chest.

The title’s camera feature isn’t for the faint of heart. “When our characters find themselves stalked by an invisible presence, players can use the 8 MM camera lens to observe their supernatural pursuer – if they dare,” the developer explains.

“The Casting of Frank Stone is a single-player cinematic nightmare revolving around four friends who, while shooting a movie, unlock horrors beyond comprehension,” the game’s official description reads. “Set in the world of Dead by Daylight, the game takes the popular long-running title into unexplored territory making it a can’t-miss horror experience for fans and newcomers alike.”

The Casting of Frank Stone will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 3, 2024.