Sea Of Thieves Has Done Quite Well On PS5

“Exclusivity” is a word that many people have been saying aloud over the last few days. The reason for that being Xbox has been losing many of its exclusive titles, and even more were announced to come to the PS5 at Gamescom. Plus, there are many who suspect that even MORE could come down the line. That also doesn’t talk about the exclusive games that had previously jumped from the Xbox to the PS5, one of which was Sea Of Thieves. The game from Rare dropped on the PlayStation 5 earlier in the year, and it’s had great success since doing so.

According to Windows Central, all the signs point to the game getting over 1 million purchases on the PS5. Previously, it was known that Sea of Thieves had done well on PS5, due to how it was the most downloaded title in May in the United States, and then it replicated that victory by doing the same thing in June.

It getting a million people in just a few months shows quite a bit. Sure, you could argue that since the PS5 has a greater install base than the Xbox Series X/S, it should’ve gotten to that number soon, but you also have to remember that the original game came out in 2018. In other words, it’s not a “spring chicken,” despite all the content that Rare has added to it over the years.

That being said, it’s clearly a title that still draws attention, especially given the “other pirate game” that Ubisoft dropped earlier in the year, which was so bad that people either don’t want to talk about it or openly mock it. Trust us, it deserves to be mocked. Do recall that it was said by the Ubisoft CEO to be a “AAAA title,” and it wasn’t even worth of being called a AAA one.

Going back to Xbox and Sony, the “inner conflict” the lack of exclusivity is causing has many people wondering what will happen next for Microsoft. Yesterday, Phil Spencer said that losing the various exclusive games to the PlayStation 5 was just “good business sense,” but people aren’t so sure about that. After all, we’ve seen this kind of “death kneel” before with other systems, and it’s not pretty to watch one slowly sink into the depths. Pun intended.

Plus, if all the other now non-exclusive sell well on PS5 or even sell BETTER than the Xbox versions, that would further highlight which one is winning this head-to-head battle.