Impressive Concord PC Details Shared by Sony

If your rig can run it, this sounds mighty impressive.

Sony’s newest hero shooter Concord is only days away from release, and a new trailer highlights the game’s impressive showing on PC. Players will need to have a pretty powerful rig to enjoy everything it has to offer, including uncapped framerates and 4K visuals.

Check out the PC Features Trailer for Concord below:

Players picking up the game on PC will also enjoy super ultrawide 32:9 monitor support, as well as Nvidia DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1 tech. The game can be played with a standard keyboard and mouse setup or with a DualSense controller.

An Early Access Beta was held in July, inviting lucky players to enjoy three modes: Clash Point, Trophy Hunt, and Cargo Run. All 16 launch characters were unlocked and available to customize, and those who participated in the beta earned in-game rewards for the full release of the game: a Star Flare Icon, a Frog Weapon Charm, and a Business Card.

Revealed during May’s 2024 State of Play event, Concord didn’t immediately impress fans. While its reveal trailer was impressive from a graphical standpoint, fans weren’t hyped about yet another hero shooter.

“I’m very excited for folks to delve into the Galactic Guide if that’s something they choose to do, for our vignettes to come out on a weekly basis, they’ll start to fall in love with the depth of the characters,” said Concord’s director of IP Kim Kreines in an interview with VGC. “None of that is something you can get in a tiny little slice of it.”

Concord will be released for PlayStation 5 and PC on August 23, 2024.