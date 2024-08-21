Stellar Blade Devs Expecting to Ship More Copies on PC

People will buy for the mods alone, let’s be honest.

The controversial action-adventure title Stellar Blade has managed to become one of the most popular games of 2024. Currently a PlayStation 5 exclusive, the team at Shift Up is hard at work on a PC port, and in a new interview, it’s clear that the Korean company is expecting to sell even more copies when this comes to pass.

“We are preparing for the PC release soon so that the Stellar Blade IP can continue, and we expect better results on PC than consoles,” the dev team said in a chat with investors. Fans of the game have already taken to social media to discuss the title’s jump beyond PlayStation 5, with many pointing towards mods being a potential draw.

PC players are living in a great time, as more companies are beginning to see the downside of exclusivity and the positives that can come from a multiplatform approach. Sony has recently ported many of its first-party titles to PC, and it seems that this will become the norm going forward.

Shift Up discussed a potential PC port of Stellar Blade in an interview in June.

“We are considering a PC version of Stellar Blade, but we cannot comment on the exact timing or whether or not it will be released due to the contractual relationship,” said Shift Up CEO Kim Hyung-Gae.

In April, Kim Hyung-Gae sat down with Nier franchise creator Yoko Taro, who complimented the team at Shift Up in a major way, calling Stellar Blade “much better than Nier: Automata.”

“I consider myself a visualist, not a storyteller. I’ve been creating visuals all my life, so I can’t quite match Yoko Taro when it comes to storytelling. I try to make up for this with gameplay,” Hyung-tae responded.

Stellar Blade was released for PlayStation 5 on April 26. The game has sold over 1 million units to date.