Game of Thrones Actress Revealed as Civilization VII Narrator

The next game in the franchise is coming in February 2025.

2K and Firaxis Games have announced that Gwendoline Christie will serve as the in-game narrator in Civilization VII. The actress is best known for her role as Ser Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in Star Wars. Christie will remark and comment on player’s choices in-game.

Check out the Narrator Reveal Trailer for Civilization VII below:

The actress’s Game of Thrones co-star Sean Bean served as the narrator for Civilization VI. William Morgan Sheppard and Leonard Nimoy were the narrators for Civilization V and Civilization IV, respectively.

The franchise first launched in 1991 and has sold over 65 million copies to date. The previous entry, Civilization VI, dropped in 2016 and is the best-selling entry to date.

More information about the upcoming entry appeared during Gamescom 2024, including lengthy gameplay footage and more information about purchase options. Civilization VII will be available in both Standard and Deluxe editions, with the latter including five days of early access, allowing players to jump in on February 6.

“The award-winning strategy game franchise returns with a revolutionary new chapter,” 2K’s description of the game reads. “Sid Meier’s Civilization VII empowers you to build the greatest empire the world has ever known.

Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history. Establish your civilization, construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations in pursuit of prosperity, and explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Will you build an empire that stands the test of time?”

Civilization VII will be released on February 11, 2025 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.